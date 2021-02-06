Trooper explains importance, consequences of following traction laws

DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 saw lots of traffic between Friday night and Saturday morning after a heavy snowfall up in the mountains, leaving the roads covered with snow and ice making driving conditions tough.

“Ice and snow is no respecter of vehicles. We’ve seen everything from a smart car to a semi and everything in between that we’ve pulled it out and seen it go off the road,” Josh Lewis, a Trooper with Colorado State Patrol said.

Lewis said this heavy traffic saw several accidents and slide offs but he said these can be better prevented if people drive slow and follow the traction laws. The Traction Law is always in effect on I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison between Sept. 1 and May 31. All motorists are required to have the following during those dates:

4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16” tread depth Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16” tread depth Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16” tread depth Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16” tread depth Chains or an approved alternative traction device

“Once someone has made that mistake and they are in a ditch or median, that’s when we can look and see if they are compliant with traction control laws,” Lewis said.

Lewis wasn’t able to provide data on exactly how many traction law tickets have been given but the fines vary.

Motorists driving with inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect could be fined more than $130. If a motorist blocks the roadway because they have inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect, he/she could be fined more than $650.

“We can’t just stop every car on the road and check their tires and see if they are following traction law,” Lewis said.

Some other tips he said to keep in mind are to always have a full tank of gas, food and snacks and a blanket in your car in case you get stuck in traffic.