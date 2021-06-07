Trooper charged in road-rage incident broke detained woman’s wrist, lawsuit claims

An image of Michelle Principe’s wrist from her lawsuit against Wesley Dakan.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Colorado State Patrol trooper charged in a road-rage incident was already facing an excessive-force lawsuit for breaking a woman’s wrist while questioning her over a traffic crash.

Michelle Principe filed the lawsuit against former trooper Wesley Dakan in November.

Dakan contacted Principe in June to investigate a minor car crash and cited her, according to the lawsuit. Principe became irate over Dakan’s decision to cite her, even though she claimed there was no noticeable damage, and she hurled profanities at him, according to the lawsuit:

Dakan, furious about being disrespected, rushes up to Michelle from behind and grabs her without warning. Michelle states “get away from me” over and over again and without giving any commands to stop or inform Michelle she is being detained or under arrest Dakan continues to grab her. Michelle keeps yelling “get away from me” and “you’re hurting me” while Dakan slams her face down into the concrete ground. Michelle Principe v. Trooper Wesley Dakan, U.S District Court for the District of Colorado, Case 1:20-cv-03286

During the detainment, Principe claims Dakan fractured her wrist, and she was “forced to undergo intensive surgery that has required significant amounts of continuous physical therapy, perpetual pain and scarring.”

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is defending Dakan in the lawsuit in his capacity as a state trooper. They declined comment on the case.