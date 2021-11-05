Triple shooting sends 3 men to the hospital, closes stretch of Park Ave in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

It happened before 4 a.m. near Park Ave. West and Globeville Road.

When police arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

Park Ave. West is closed outbound from Interstate 25 to Larimer St. due to the investigation. Police said to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.