Triple shooting leaves man dead at DTC apartment complex, 2 others critically wounded

DENVER (KDVR) — One man is dead, and two others are critically wounded following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Denver police said it happened in the 7500 block of East Technology Way around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the apartment complex. Another man walked into a hospital to be treated and is in critical condition, according to police. Police said the third victim was found at a 7-Eleven in Aurora and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The details surrounding the shooting are being investigated by Denver police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.