DENVER (KDVR) — A man who allegedly shot and killed three people and injured another in Custer County was arrested in New Mexico after a multi-agency manhunt.

Hanme K. Clark allegedly shot and killed 63-year-old Rob Geers; his wife, 73-year-old Beth Wade; and 58-year-old James Daulton over what deputies believe to have been a dispute over easement lines.

Following the shooting, Clark fled in a truck.

On Tuesday, Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith delegated Clark’s apprehension to the U.S. Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. The force quickly obtained information that Clark’s truck was seen traveling southbound on Interstate 25 toward New Mexico.

New Mexico Police coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer and positioned an officer along I-25.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Clark drove past the officer while driving on I-25 toward Albuquerque. The officer began to follow Clark and alerted law enforcement personnel as well as the SWAT team to coordinate a plan to stop Clark.

Law enforcement personnel waited for Clark to leave the populated area on westbound I-40 before they deployed spike strips. Clark was safely taken into custody.

New Mexico Police and U.S. Marshals had to briefly shut down westbound I-40 in order to apprehend Clark.

“I’d like to thank all of the agencies who joined together to quickly apprehend this fugitive and get him into custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado Kirk Taylor. “The events which took place Monday in Custer County are horrific and traumatic for a tight-knit community. It was critical for the victims in this case and their families that the suspect be apprehended quickly and with the help of so many partner agencies, I’m glad to report we were able to do that.”

Clark was taken to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado.