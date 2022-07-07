TRINIDAD, Colo. (KDVR) — Trinidad police responded to a call on July 4 detailing a woman spraying a crowd with bear deterrent spray.

The call came in around 9:19 p.m. from the Central Park Baseball Stadium during a holiday fireworks display. Several crowd members had been sprayed by the time police arrived.

Korie Howlett, 24, was reported by other attendees to have been shouting obscenities during the fireworks display. After several crowd members approached her and asked her to quiet down, Howlett began pepper-spraying. Police suspect alcohol to have been involved.

Howlett was arrested and taken to Las Animas County Detention Center on one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class 6 felony; five counts of Assault in the Third Degree, class 1 misdemeanor; one count of Child Abuse, a class 3 misdemeanor; and Disorderly Conduct, a class 3 misdemeanor.

According to Trinidad police, Howlett said she was carrying bear deterrent spray for self-defense against a stalker.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Trinidad Police Department at (719)846-4441.