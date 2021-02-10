Trinidad man arrested in connection to explosive devices; One person injured

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Trinidad man was arrested Monday after police found two explosive devices during the past week, one of which severely injured a person.

With the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad, Jonathon Ryan Armijo was taken into custody and placed at the Las Animas County Jail.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, the Trinidad Police Department responded to the 300 block of East North Avenue after receiving a report of an explosion.

When police arrived, they found a man with severe injuries. That man was identified as Diego Hurtado. Another man who was with Hurtado at the time of the incident told police that he and Hurtado were walking through the parking lot when they saw a package. Hurtado picked it up and walked with it. He then opened the package and there was an explosion.

Hurtado was transported to the hospital by medical staff and then later transferred north by helicopter. His medical condition is unknown at this time.

Trinidad police said they responded to a similar incident at a Walmart parking lot on Feb. 5. No further details about this incident have been released.

Armijo is facing the following felony charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of possession/use of an explosive device

Police are still investigating both scenes and questioning a second person of interest.

Police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.