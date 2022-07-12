DENVER (KDVR) — Did you try to log onto the City of Denver website Monday in hopes of applying for an e-bike rebate? Many people did. However, some people were faced with issues as the website became overwhelmed.

The City of Denver said there were technical difficulties on the website due to a high volume of interest. Some people waited up to two hours to try and get an email verification code.

“We apologize for this frustration, and we will honor the application of any user who attempted to verify their email but were unable to do so. No action is needed from any user who attempted to verify their email this morning. Our rebate administrator will be reaching out to those users to complete the application process. If you have any outstanding questions or concerns, please contact denverrebatelogins@aptim.com,” the City of Denver said.

Rebates are expected to be processed within 10 business days and then those who are approved will have 60 days from the approval date to redeem their vouchers.

The City of Denver said the e-bike rebate program is limited to income-qualified applicants at this time.

Income-qualified applicants must meet one of the following requirements:

The e-bike application release dates for 2022 are:

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, September 6

Monday, October 3

Monday, November 7

Monday, December 5

To qualify for the e-bike rebate, the e-bike must be purchased new from a participating bike shop for use by the e-bike rebate applicant and not for resale.