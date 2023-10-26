DENVER (KDVR) — Halloweekend is upon Denver. If you can’t wait until Tuesday to grab some candy, there are plenty of events starting Friday and going through the weekend and into Halloween.
While there are a handful of trick-or-treating events this weekend, there are also a lot of “trunk-or-treating” events. This is when community members bring their cars to a specific location and hand out candy from the back of their cars. Many cars go all out with spooky decorations.
The weather is going to be very chilly this weekend. All these events are weather-permitting. Be sure to check the website to see if the events are still on.
Here are some of the candy handout events nearby:
Arvada
- Olde Town Arvada Trick or Treat, Oct. 27
Aurora
- The Aurora Highlands Model Home Trick-Or-Treat Event, Oct. 27-29
- Highpoint Church TRUNK or TREAT 2023, Oct. 28
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28
Castle Rock
- Fangtastic Festival, Oct. 27
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 29
Centennial
- Trick or Treat at IKEA Centennial, Oct. 27
Colorado Springs
- Community Park Trick or Treat, Oct. 27
Denver
- Cook Park’s Annual Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27
- Trick-Or-Treat Trail, Oct. 28
- Trunk or Treat at the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, Oct. 28
- HalloweenTown Market & Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28
- Harvest Festival and Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 29
- GES Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31
Erie
- Boo! on Briggs Street, Oct. 28
- Tito & Maggie’s Trick or Treat, Oct. 29
Fort Collins
- Trick or Treat Street & Pumpkin Judging, Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat Street — Ridgeview Classical Schools, Oct. 28
- Tiny Tot Halloween, Oct. 31
Frederick
- Trick-or-Treating, Oct. 28
Golden
- Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 31
Lakewood
Littleton
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 29
Lone Tree
- Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 28-29
Longmont
- Family Night: Trunk or Treat!, Oct. 27
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27
- 44th Annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 28
- Halloween Storytime & Trick-or-Treat Parade, Oct. 31
Loveland
- Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 28
Parker
- 4th Annual Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 28
Thornton
- FunFest Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27
- Trunk or Treat Halloween – Crossroads Church, Oct. 29
Missed something?
Fill out the event and FOX31 will add it to the list.