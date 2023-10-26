DENVER (KDVR) — Halloweekend is upon Denver. If you can’t wait until Tuesday to grab some candy, there are plenty of events starting Friday and going through the weekend and into Halloween.

While there are a handful of trick-or-treating events this weekend, there are also a lot of “trunk-or-treating” events. This is when community members bring their cars to a specific location and hand out candy from the back of their cars. Many cars go all out with spooky decorations.

The weather is going to be very chilly this weekend. All these events are weather-permitting. Be sure to check the website to see if the events are still on.

Here are some of the candy handout events nearby:

Arvada

Aurora

Castle Rock

Centennial

Colorado Springs

Community Park Trick or Treat, Oct. 27

Denver

Erie

Fort Collins

Frederick

Golden

Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 31

Lakewood

Littleton

Lone Tree

Longmont

Loveland

Trick or Treat Street, Oct. 28

Parker

Thornton

Missed something?

Fill out the event and FOX31 will add it to the list.