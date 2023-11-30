DENVER (KDVR) — The Beatles’ first American tour rocked the U.S. in 1964. Now, a band is recreating the experience, which is just about the closest you can get to seeing the iconic Beatles performance at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

1964 The Tribute is a band that pays homage to the Beatles. Using 38 years of research, they captured the essence of the Beatles in the early 60s with period instruments, vintage costumes, hairstyles, mannerisms and voices. They play songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era.

The band is performing at Red Rocks because it’s one of only four original concert sites still remaining from the Beatles’ tour in 1964. During their first American tour, their Red Rocks show wasn’t a huge hit. This was the only concert on that tour that didn’t sell out.

Only three-fourths of the seats sold. Tickets went for $6.60, according to the amphitheater.

Now, you get a chance to see the concert again. While tickets aren’t as cheap as they were in 1964, they’re inexpensive as concert prices go in 2023. The tickets range from $48 to $58, which includes parking and city seat tax.

Tickets go on presale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

You’ll be able to see the band live on Aug. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m.