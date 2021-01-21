Tribal Ranger’s actions justified in deadly shooting involving replica handgun

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Thursday that a Southern Ute Tribal Ranger who shot and killed a man in November will not be federally charged.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Tribal Ranger’s actions in the deadly shooting of George Sands on Nov. 24, 2020 were justified under the legal doctrine of self-defense.

The shooting was investigated by the FBI and reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The evidence included a civilian witness account, photographs, recorded radio communications of law enforcement, an autopsy report, a report from responding paramedics, and reports from the La Plata County Sherriff, the Southern Ute Police Department, the Southern Ute Tribal Rangers, and the Colorado State Patrol, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Nov. 24, 2020, a Tribal Ranger approached a SUV parked near Weaselskin Bridge to investigate potential trespassing on tribal land. Sands was in the driver seat of the SUV and a female was in the passenger seat. During the interaction, Sands got out of the SUV. Sands orally provided a false name and date of birth, according to the report.

According to the report, the Tribal Ranger contacted dispatch and learned that the false name was a known alias of Sands. Dispatch relayed to the Tribal Ranger that Sands had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Sands ran back to the SUV, while the Tribal Ranger pursued him. Sands unsuccessfully attempted to draw a large knife strapped to the door of the SUV. Sands then retrieved a realistic replica handgun from the SUV, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office said the replica gun brandished by Sands did not have an orange end cap or other markings that would make it easily distinguishable from a real firearm. As Sands moved the replica gun towards the Tribal Ranger, the Tribal Ranger fired his service weapon six times, killing Sands.

“The loss of any life is tragic. And when it comes at the hands of law enforcement, the FBI and my office are committed to thoroughly investigating and reviewing such incidents,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Here, the evidence demonstrates that the Tribal Ranger’s actions were clearly justified under the self-defense doctrine. We appreciate the public’s patience while we investigated this matter and its understanding that, during the pendency of an investigation, we are limited by both ethical and legal considerations as to what information we can release.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Tribal Ranger’s use of lethal force against Sands was uniformly consistent with self-defense. Under federal law, a person may resort to self-defense if he or she reasonably believes that he or she is in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm, thus necessitating an in-kind response.