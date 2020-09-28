Trial underway for Dreion Dearing, man accused of killing Adams County Deputy following April mistrial

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The trial is underway for the man charged with shooting and killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm following a mistrial in April.

According to an order released from the Adams County District Court, a mistrial was declared due to the safety issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 23, was charged with four counts of murder, including two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer.

He also faces charges of burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and assault.

Investigators say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of Denver on Jan. 24, 2017, for a reported fight.

They chased a man who ran behind the house, where he pulled out a handgun and fired.