AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday morning, the jury selection process is expected to end for the two police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death, signaling the start of the trial.

At 8:30 a.m., a jury announcement is expected in the trial for Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt. The jury will decide if the two should be convicted on charges including assault and reckless manslaughter.

They have pleaded not guilty but have never spoken publicly about the allegations against them.

Roedema, a former Marine who is currently suspended without pay, had been with the department for five years before McClain’s death. Rosenblatt had worked for the agency for two years. He was the only officer who confronted McClain and was fired — not for the deadly encounter itself, but for making light of other officers’ reenactment of the neck hold.

Roedema, Rosenblatt, a third officer and two paramedics were indicted in 2021 by a state grand jury convened following an outcry over McClain’s death.

McClain died in 2019 at 23 years old.

He was walking home when police stopped him after receiving a 911 call that he seemed suspicious because he was wearing a mask. According to reports, officers and McClain got into an altercation, and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.

McClain died several days later. His manner of death is still listed as undetermined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

