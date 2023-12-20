DENVER (KDVR) — The trial for a deputy accused in connection to the death of Christian Glass is set to continue in Clear Creek County and is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2024.

Andrew Buen, a former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy, will face charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Some concerns were raised about holding the trial in Clear Creek County, but the judge determined it was the proper venue in a ruling issued on Wednesday.

Buen was charged alongside former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Gould, who pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to intervene, which can be punishable with up to 364 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, or both.

Additionally, Gould agreed to withdraw his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and not work in law enforcement or security in any jurisdiction.

Most recently, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged six more officers in Glass’ death, all with class 1 misdemeanors.

Christian Glass’ parents advocate continuously in case

Glass, 22, of Boulder, was shot and killed in his car in June 2022 after he called for help when his vehicle broke down in Silver Plume. He told emergency dispatchers he had possible weapons in his car, including knives and a hammer, which his family said he had for an amateur geology trip.

The hour-long encounter was captured on body-worn cameras.

The videos show deputies busting the driver’s window of his vehicle, shooting him with bean bags, using a Taser and then shooting him six times.

Glass showed signs of some incoherence and paranoia and never left his vehicle. He is also seen on camera making a heart against the window before it was broken.

Sally and Simon Glass, Christian’s parents, have spoken many times with members of the media, including FOX31, about the charges, events of the night, how they are carrying on and more.

Most recently, the couple applauded the charges filed against the six other officers who were on scene, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper, two Division of Gaming officers, a Georgetown marshal, and officers from the Georgetown and Idaho Springs police departments.