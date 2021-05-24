Trial begins Monday for accused STEM School shooter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Devon Erickson. He’s the second person charged with the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch in May of 2019. One student was killed and eight others wounded.

Erickson is facing 46 counts including two first degree murder charges and 31 first degree attempted murder charges.

Another student involved in the shooting, Alec McKinney, pled guilty last year to charges stemming from the shooting. He has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in 40 years.

18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was the student who was killed in the shooting. He has been hailed a hero for joining other classmates and rushing Erickson during the attack, possibly saving lives and others from being injured.

Hundreds of potential jurors have been summoned to the Justice Center in Castle Rock.

The trial is expected to last one month.