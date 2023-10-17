DENVER (KDVR) — Nathan Woodyard’s trial begins Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the death of Elijah McClain.

On Aug. 24, 2019, officers stopped McClain while he was walking home from a convenience store after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported McClain, who was wearing a runner’s mask and jacket and listening to music, and said he seemed “sketchy.”

Three officers approached McClain after he left the store. McClain was put in a neck hold by officers and pinned to the ground before he was injected with the sedative ketamine by paramedics.

On Oct. 12, the jury came back with a split verdict for two officers’ involvement in McClain’s death.

One officer, Randy Roedema, was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. The other officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was acquitted of all charges.

Less than 24 hours after the verdict, jury selection for Woodyard’s trial began.

Woodyard was the first officer to stop McClain when he was walking away from a convenience store in 2019.

Reports say Woodyard put his hands on McClain within 10 seconds of stopping him. Woodyard turned McClain around. When McClain tried to escape his grip, Woodyard was heard on body camera footage saying, “Relax, or I’m going to have to change this situation.”

The scene escalated quickly after Roedema, Rosenblatt and Woodyard took McClain to the ground.

Woodyard is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

As of Oct. 16, the jury for Woodyard’s trial was seated.

Opening statements are expected to come on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.