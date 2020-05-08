Tri-County Health offices in Aurora vandalized 5 times

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are investigating a number of vandalism incidents at the Tri-County Health Department’s offices in Aurora.

On Thursday morning, vandals struck the officers for the fifth time, using a rock to smash a window.

Graffiti with vulgar language was also painted on a door.

The attacks are believed to have been sparked by anger over the department’s actions to implement measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It is concerning — vandalism, destroying government property. So we are looking to enhance the surveillance to try to identify who’s been involved with this,” said Dr. John Douglas, the executive director of Tri-County Health.

The department oversees Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Douglas County transitioned from stay-at-home to “Safer at Home” measures on April 27. Adams and Arapahoe counties will make the same transition on Saturday.

Tri-County Health has also received a number of angry emails, including some saying, “you’re spoiling our lives” and “wrecking our businesses.”

Those comments came after another message to the department threatened a “civil war.”

The broken windows at the Aurora offices have been boarded up.

Authorities say they have surveillance footage that could help them determine who vandalized the building.

Police are offering a reward through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at: 720-913-7867.

Those with information can also contact Aurora police Det. McDowell at: 303-627-3167.