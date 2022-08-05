CASTLE ROCK, WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — This weekend, the Tri-County Health Department is hosting three walk-in monkeypox vaccine clinics.

The move comes as Colorado orders 5,000 more doses of the vaccine.

Walk-in clinics on Friday, Aug. 5:

Castle Rock: 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at 410 S. Wilcox St.

Westminster: 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at 1401 West 122nd Ave.

Walk-in clinics on Saturday, Aug. 6:

Aurora Pride at the Aurora Reservoir from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 pm.

The federal government has deemed monkeypox a public health crisis. For more information, click here.