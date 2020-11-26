5 Douglas County restaurants allowed to re-open

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tri-County Health Department has reversed a decision to close five restaurants that allegedly violated public health orders after reaching an agreement with those restaurants, the department announced Wednesday.

All five businesses are located in Douglas County; three are in Castle Rock and two are in Parker. The businesses allegedly violated public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Brian Hlavacek, Director of Environmental Health, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Tri-County Health Department has reached an agreement with all five restaurants that we closed on Monday and therefore have rescinded the closure orders for those establishments. Our goal is to achieve compliance in order to prevent the spread of COVID, and we worked closely with the owners of each restaurant with a shared goal of helping them to reopen safely.

What’s more, Douglas County said it has established a grant program to assist restaurants during this very challenging time, provided they remain in good standing.

On Tuesday, TCHD Executive Director Dr. John M. Douglas ordered the closure of the following businesses for allegedly serving customers inside:

The Gym Co. Tavern, located at 18951 E. Mainstreet in Parker

The Library Co. Bar and Kitchen, located at 3911 Ambrosia St. in Castle Rock

The Office Bar and Kitchen, located at 230 Third St. in Castle Rock

Tailgate Tavern and Grill, located at 19552 E. Mainstreet in Parker

The Whisky Lodge, located at 3911 Ambrosia St. in Castle Rock