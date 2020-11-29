Tri-County Health Department issues warnings to 3 restaurants

TRI-COUNTY AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) issued three cease and desist orders to restaurants across the counties.

The establishments received warnings on Nov. 25 for violating the public health order in place for Level Red counties determined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 dial.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: FuNuGyz, 17904 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

ARAPAHOE COUNTY: Waters Edge Winery, 2101 E. Arapahoe Rd., Centennial

ADAMS COUNTY: Drunken Monkeys located at 7667 Washington St., Denver

The warnings issued state: “It has been determined that you have violated Public Health Order 20-36 by failing to comply with the ‘Level Red: Severe Risk’ requirement to close all indoor dining as specified in Appendix H ‘Restaurants and Bars.’

TCHD Director of Environmental Health, Brian Hlavacek, said these are formal warnings and the restaurants will be monitored for compliance.