Tri-County Board of Health considers mask mandate for younger students inside schools

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The Tri-County Board of Health is considering a mask mandate for schools.

The Cherry Creek School District and Jefferson County Schools are already requiring masks for younger students inside.

Typically it’s been up to the school districts to make rules, but a meeting Monday night will be to make a rule across the board.

Tri-County is made up of three counties: Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Right Now, masks are not required in Douglas County schools, the are only strongly recommended.

The Tri-County Board of Health is considering a mask mandate for everyone in an indoor school setting where individuals 11 and younger are present.

They say the rationale behind this is protection for those unable to vaccinate, fewer disruptions to in-person learning, and could reduce mental health stress due to bullying of mask wearers or vice versa.

It is a virtual meeting so if you’d like to watch, the meeting starts at 4 p.m.

You must register to attend the board zoom webinar whether you intend to comment or not, but if you’d like to submit a written comment, you will need to submit it online by noon Monday.

Submit your input: Public Comment School Masking

A Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 poll found that, nationally, 63% of parents favored mandatory masking for unvaccinated children. Opposition to school-mandated vaccination was high, with only 42% of parents of students ages 12-17 favoring it. So according to this poll, it seems parents prefer a mask mandate over a vaccine mandate.