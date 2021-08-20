Trey Parker, Matt Stone tour Casa Bonita as they move forward in possible purchase

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita has only had a couple owners in 25 years, and though not officially for sale, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone personally stopped by for a tour on Friday.

Parker and Stone toured Casa Bonita on Friday starting around 11:30 a.m, according to sources.

Parker entered Casa Bonita from the back of the restaurant, and Stone entered through the front, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, to blend in.

This is yet another step closer in the process of actually purchasing the restaurant for Stone and Parker, and they are allowed a grace period, reportedly 60 days, for them to back out of the purchase if they choose, with no penalty.

Famous for its not-so-great food, cliff divers and sopaipillas, Casa Bonita has been a staple restaurant for Coloradans since the 1970s. It was made even more famous by a 2003 episode of “South Park,” in which a main character, Eric Cartman, schemes to get invited to the festive restaurant for a birthday party.

It is one of the first things you do when you move to Colorado, to check out Casa Bonita restaurant. The icon eatery has been in business since the 1970s but had to close in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on April 6, saying its boiler system was damaged over the course of 2020 while the restaurant was closed.

Now they are getting ready to open next month.

“It’s like one of those rumors you hear in the wind, you saw it on ‘South Park,’ you hear about it, and then you come here and you are like, ‘Wow!” said Dawn Mestas, Casa Bonita director of entertainment.

The historic Mexican restaurant is built to look like a Mexican village at night, and it does.

“Oh yeah, it is, I mean it has so much historical things, like the room that is modeled after Poncho Villa to meet with his generals,” said Mestas.

Preparations are underway for Casa Bonita’s re-opening in September.

”A lot of cleaning, a lot of changing light bulbs, I will tell you that,” said Mestas.

Minor repairs, the restaurant and rehearsals will be in good form for the September opening. But if you just cannot contain your Casa craving, you can now tour the Mexican village that is Casa Bonita. And it is free.

The sopaipillas, however, will cost you a few pesos.

