DENVER (KDVR) – The man who took the reins of an American satirical staple and arguably revamped it into an entirely new machine altogether has announced his intent to bring a standup comedy tour to a Denver theater near you.

Trevor Noah recently announced his intention to leave the hosting position of “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8, ending a seven-year run in the seat previously warmed by Jon Stewart.

Following his tenure on the Comedy Central program, Noah plans to lean more into the world of standup comedy that arguably put him on the global map ahead of his appointment to the satirical news program back in September 2015.

To follow that feat up, Noah plans to embark on his “2023 Off The Record” tour, the first leg of which will put-it-in-park outside of Bellco Theatre on March 31 for an early spring performance.

Trevor Noah’s ‘2023 Off the Record’ tour ticketing info

(Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

There are several presale options, both currently underway and upcoming, that you can take advantage of, with details on the ticket site.

If you plan to snag admittance along with the general public, those tickets hit the market on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

Here are just a few of the accolades the “most successful comedian in Africa” has under his belt:

Sold-out shows across five continents

Hosted the 2021 and 2022 Grammy Award ceremonies

Has recorded 12 comedy specials Including his upcoming Netflix special: “I Wish You Would” premiering on Nov. 22

Authored the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood”

Created and oversees Day Zero Productions alongside Paramount Global

So, if you know that you’ll be itching for a chance to see the man who has become a daily presence for many, or you feel you’ll be interested in seeing how he’s fairing a few months after leaving “The Daily Show,” then be sure to snag your ticket when they hit the market on Nov. 18.