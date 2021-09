GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Trespassers were caught on camera at the Buffalo Bill Museum on Lookout Mountain on July 7 about 2:30 a.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about the incident, which included property damage at the museum.

On July 7, 2021 around 2:30 a.m., these suspects trespassed the Buffalo Bill’s Museum and caused damage to the property. If you can identify any of these suspects or know anything related to this crime, please call our tip line at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP pic.twitter.com/r4FbKaIlxE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 28, 2021

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Jefferson County Sheriff tip line at: 303-271-5612 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867.