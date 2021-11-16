2 people trapped after trench collapses near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are trapped after a trench collapsed near Breckenridge on Tuesday.

Red, White & Blue Fire was called to a trench collapse involving two people at 206 Sallie Barber Rd. around 4:15 p.m. The location is in unincorporated Summit County in the Breckenridge area.

Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene assisting in the rescue. Crews are working on extricating the victims from the collapse.

According to Amanda Seidler with the Red, White & Blue Fire District, a contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area where the trench collapsed.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they’re received.