LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Homeowners across the Denver metro may still be cleaning up from powerful wind gusts on Wednesday.

In Lakewood, two tree limb drop-off sites will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Here is where they will be located:

Morse Park

Lakewood’s Greenhouse on Yale Ave.

City officials say Lakewood’s Greenhouse will continue operating as a tree limb drop-off site up until Sunday, Jan. 9.