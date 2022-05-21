DENVER (KDVR) — A late May snowstorm arrived in Colorado on Friday and continued into Saturday, dropping heavy, wet snow. The snow damaged many trees and branches across the Denver metro area.
Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Here’s a look at some of the photos of tree damage. We will update this gallery throughout the day.
Scattered rain and snow showers will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon.
A stray shower is possible through the evening but light accumulation is expected.