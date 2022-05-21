DENVER (KDVR) — A late May snowstorm arrived in Colorado on Friday and continued into Saturday, dropping heavy, wet snow. The snow damaged many trees and branches across the Denver metro area.

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here’s a look at some of the photos of tree damage. We will update this gallery throughout the day.

Trees damaged in Castle Pines. Photo credit: KP.

Trees damaged in Denver Credit: KDVR

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible through the evening but light accumulation is expected.