Tree that fell into Englewood home turned into Christmas wreaths

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — After hearing word that a large tree fell onto her neighbor’s house, an Englewood woman has found a silver lining.

The 80-90-foot pine tree fell on Sherman Street, near Radcliff Avenue, during the severe windstorm on Wednesday. Part of the tree fell into Mary McNamara’s backyard.

McNamara, who is a big recycler, decided to make Christmas wreaths.

“I love gardening,” she said. “In my mind, I need to do something with these, so, that’s what we did today.”

On Friday, the 80-year-old and her daughter combined broken limbs with poinsettias and ribbon to create the four wreaths. By the afternoon, the two women placed the wreaths at Fort Logan National Cemetery — one on the grave of McNamara’s late husband.

Another neighbor was heartened by the act.

“She’s just a nice person,” Elizabeth Moore said. “She has a nice soul.”

The owner of the house, where the tree fell, was not hurt. Residents say the house is temporarily condemned.

