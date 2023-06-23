HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo (KDVR) — Cleanup efforts continued in Highlands Ranch after a tornado ripped through the city Thursday afternoon.

Seth Carr said the storm uprooted his family’s backyard tree onto their roof.

“The branches were leaning on the house. The trunk wasn’t quite there yet,” Carr said. “The roots were pulling the ground up and it was just a frightening situation.”

Sam Farkas with N&D Tree & Crane Services helped remove the tree from Carr’s home.

“That was just our first job this morning,” Farkas said. “The precipitation in combination with that EF1 was really the perfect storm to get a lot of damage in a short amount of time.”

Farkas said the recent rainfall played a role in the number of trees uprooted.

“Once you get this amount of precipitation it’s under mining that root system and a lot of things are swelling. You’re getting a lot more sediment loss and so when you get high winds and that’s combined with each other you’re going to start seeing these trees come over a lot easier,” Farkas said.

Farkas, along with other tree companies like Keown Landscaping, is staying busy.

“We started at seven this morning and probably going to go to about 11 at night and that’s for the foreseeable future. I’d say the next couple of weeks,” Donnie Keown, with Keown Landscaping, said.

Farkas said his company’s goal is to help in any way it can.

“Pretty much every tree company around here is expected to be busy for the next couple of weeks to couple months,” Farkas said. “This is going to be a long clean-up process. Our end of the goal is to make sure that everyone here is helped and everyone here is happy and safe and that’s our goal for the next couple weeks, months.”

For homeowners with lots of trees, Farkas said making sure trees are pruned and thinned regularly could help in case of another storm.