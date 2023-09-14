Repair and cleanup after the day after a tornado went through Highlands Ranch on June 22, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A community in Highlands Ranch is hosting a tree giveaway event Thursday afternoon for residents to replace some of the trees lost in a tornado earlier this year.

Tornadoes rarely hit the Denver metro area, but the rain-wrapped tornado that swept through Highlands Ranch on June 22 damaged buildings and took down around 16,000 trees.

“In the wake of recent tornado destruction, we are working with local health professionals and senior living providers to help revitalize our hometown,” a press release from Brookdale Highlands Ranch read.

Brookdale Senior Living is giving away tree saplings Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Sales manager Dee Townsley told FOX31 they will provide about 100 trees, ranging from 3-6-inch saplings to 3-foot-tall trees.

“We wanted to turn this memory into a happy one rather than a scary one,” Townsley said. “we are excited about giving back to our neighborhood.”

Townsley said the event is not limited to Highlands Ranch residents, and anyone is welcome to come by and pick up some supplies. They will also have other giveaways like troughs, soil, pots and other gardening supplies, and you don’t have to take a tree to partake in the gardening supplies available.

“There’s nothing that saying that somebody has to take a tree and those things if they just want a nice pot for their patio,” Townsley said.

They will also have some drinks and snacks available for those who come by.

Trees will be available at Brookdale Highlands Ranch located at 9160 S. University Blvd.