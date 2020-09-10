Tree from Colorado chosen for US Capital Christmas celebrations

DELTA, Colo. (KDVR) — A tree from the Ouray Ranger District in the Uncompahgre National Forest will be displayed as U.S. Capital Christmas Tree in Washington D.C., the United States Forest Service announce on Thursday.

“The challenge in selecting a tree for the West Lawn is making sure it is symmetrical, full and in the perfect scale to gracefully adorn the U.S. Capital,” said Jim Kaufmann, Director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum for the Architect of the Capital.

The tree, an Engelmann Spruce, is 55 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Instead of visiting trees in person, videos, photos and measurements of trees were submitted for consideration. The Colorado tree beat 9 other candidates.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests are providing over seventy additional trees to Washington D.C. for the holiday season. Over 10,000 handmade ornaments are needed to decorate these trees.

If you would like to donate ornaments you can make arrangements to drop them off or send them to a Forest Service Office.

