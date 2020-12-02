US Capitol Christmas celebrations begin with lighting of tree from Colorado forest

The 2020 US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives on the grounds of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2020. – The Capitol Christmas Tree is an Engelmann Spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KDVR) — A tree from the Ouray Ranger District in the Uncompahgre National Forest has arrived at the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C., Senator Michael Bennet announced on Wednesday.

A livestream of the lighting ceremony can be seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m., Mountain Time.

“Congratulations to Colorado’s Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, & Gunnison National Forests for providing a spectacular Engelmann spruce. On behalf of Colorado, it is our honor to share a piece of our beautiful state with the country,” Sen. Bennet said in a press release.

“After Colorado’s most devastating wildfire season on record, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our public lands and the communities that rely on them.”

The tree, an Engelmann Spruce, is 55 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

The tree is decorated with over 10,000 handmade ornaments made by Coloradans.

Instead of visiting trees in person, videos, photos and measurements of trees were submitted for consideration. The Colorado tree beat 9 other candidates.