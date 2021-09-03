Tree falls on Highlands Ranch home as storms hammer the metro

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — From Centennial to Highlands Ranch, if you were under the clouds, you saw rain, hail and high winds on Friday.

“It was really an intense storm and scary,” Gail Gardner, of Highlands Ranch, said.

At Marcy Park, coin-sized hail packed parts of the park.

Some folks took in the sight of what is usually a dry creek bed that on Friday looked more like a raging rapid.

Near Sand Creek Park, where Gail Gardner has lived for almost 30 years with her husband, Gary, half a tree fell onto their patio.

“It could have hit our neighbor’s house and our kitchen roof, so we’re very, very grateful,” Gail said.

It was a scary Friday afternoon for the Gardners. They said they and their grandchildren hid from the treacherous storm outside.

“It got very frightening. We went to the interior of the house, away from the windows,” Gail said.

Gary Gardner got right to work, chopping off trunks of the tree that remained on their patio roof.

“There were branches everywhere,” Gail said.

In the nearly three decades they’ve lived in their home in Highlands Ranch, Gail told FOX31 bad storms have come and gone — but never at this intensity.