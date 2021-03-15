Tree crashes into kitchen of Greeley house, reminding residents to check insurance policy

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Many are still calculating the cost of damage caused by this week’s snowstorm.

While some will spend time and money removing snow from their property, others will cope with more serious challenges. One Greeley home sustained damage when high winds and the weight of snow caused a tree branch to plunge through the roof into the kitchen.

The resident tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers, “It was like 4 o’clock in the morning, it was a super loud bang it went through.”

No one was injured. Rooftops can also be damaged by the weight of a large accumulation of snow. Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners tells the Problem Solvers it is important to read and understand your insurance policy before damage occurs.

“You homeowners insurance will cover you for any damage (including) roof damage,” said Alire.

Alire adds that a good policy will also cover damage to your vehicle.

“Comprehensive coverage will help you if something falls on top of your car like we’ve been seeing, tree branches,” Alire said.

When selecting coverage, carefully consider the contents of your home as well and keep a written and visual record of your belongings. Alire says it is important to consider that it is a universal rule that coverage is only effective during the dates listed on your policy.

“If somebody wants to get something covered after the fact that’s probably not going to happen” Alire said.