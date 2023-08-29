DENVER (KDVR) — Rapper Travis Scott is set to perform at Denver’s Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to an announcement Tuesday.
The Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour is to promote Scott’s fourth studio album, “Utopia,” which was released on July 28 of this year.
This is Scott’s first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. During the festival, a crowd crush ensued, which ultimately killed 10 people and led to multiple lawsuits.
Tickets are set to go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. MDT and will be available on Ticketmaster.
Denver is the fifth city in the tour, which starts in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 29.
Here the full list of Travis Scott’s 2023 tour dates:
- Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
The last time Scott performed in Denver was in 2018 for his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.