Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Rapper Travis Scott is set to perform at Denver’s Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour is to promote Scott’s fourth studio album, “Utopia,” which was released on July 28 of this year.

This is Scott’s first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. During the festival, a crowd crush ensued, which ultimately killed 10 people and led to multiple lawsuits.

Tickets are set to go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. MDT and will be available on Ticketmaster.

Denver is the fifth city in the tour, which starts in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 11 and ends in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 29.

Here the full list of Travis Scott’s 2023 tour dates:

Wed Oct 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

The last time Scott performed in Denver was in 2018 for his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.