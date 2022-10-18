DENVER (KDVR) — A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.

The resident, who does not want to be identified, said he returned early Monday morning and walked to the east side parking garage, where his vehicle had been parked.

“The airport said my car was stolen at 6:15 in the morning,” he said.

He said he filled out a report with the Denver Police Department. They told him there was not much more that can be done.

“He (the officer) took a report and said, ‘You’re not the only one,'” he said.

Denver’s new police chief said solving the car theft problem remains a priority. A call to the airport’s media line was not immediately returned.