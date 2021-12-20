Travel tips: DIA prepares for the Christmas travel rush

Travelers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint in the main terminal at Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2.7 million travelers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport between Monday and Jan. 3

This would be a decrease of 5% for the same period pre-pandemic in 2019.

The airport is expecting Dec. 23, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 to be the busiest days, with more than 200,000 passengers traveling through each day.

The airport is working to make the busy travel season as smooth as possible for travelers, from parking their vehicles to arriving at their gate.

Plan ahead

Passengers should arrive inside the airport at least two hours in advance of their boarding time

DIA has three security checkpoints. South security is open 24 hours a day, north security is open between 4 a.m.-9 p.m., and bridge security is open from approximately 4:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5-10 a.m., and from 1-4 p.m.

Parking

The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will be open 24/7 through Jan. 6. Travelers utilizing Pikes Peak should allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal.

The East Economy Lot and east and west valet are closed.

Before heading to DIA, check FlyDenver.com for real-time parking information. While on the road, watch for electronic signs along inbound Peña Blvd.

Not driving? Take the RTD A Line from Union Station, or meet your Ride App (Uber, Lyft, etc.) driver for pickup on Level 5, Island 5 with other ground transportation services.

Check-in

United and Southwest check-in areas are now at the center of Level 6, United on the west side and Southwest on the east side.

The new check-in areas allow passengers to use kiosks to print their boarding pass and tag their bags before placing their bag on a self-bag-drop unit.