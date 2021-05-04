Travel increases by 800% in 2021 at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Now that restrictions are loosening up, travel numbers at Denver International Airport are taking off!

A spokesperson for Denver International Airport said that travel numbers have increased more than 800% in 2021 compared to 2020.

For example, April 26 through May 2, DIA saw about 29,948 people for the week in 2020.

In 2021 during the same week, TSA saw an average of 40,000 people each day, totaling 282,682 people.

TSA extended its mask requirement on planes for anyone over two-years-old until Sept. 13.

There are penalties still in place for those who break the mask rule. Fines start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Inside the Denver airport, masks are also required in the terminal, on the train and at your gate when you’re not eating or drinking.