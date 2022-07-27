DENVER (KDVR) — A major monsoon surge will arrive in Colorado on Thursday and Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says flash flooding will be possible, which could impact traffic.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the biggest impacts from the storm system will be in the mountains south of Interstate 70, especially the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains.

The potential flash flooding could force road closures.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that anytime there is a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which is in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 will be closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero because of the risk of mudslides. Eastbound traffic will usually be stopped in Rifle, although depending on where the warning is, this could change.

CDOT urges travelers to use COtrip.org or CDOT’s mobile application to choose the best route to reach their final destination. You can also see travel times and traffic delays in the FOX31 app.

An important thing to remember before the monsoon surge arrives is this: “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” If you see standing water, do not drive through it.

