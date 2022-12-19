DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas this week and you need to get gas, we have you covered.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.87, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.14.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.34.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$2.873
|$3.235
|$3.523
|$4.424
|Yesterday Avg.
|$2.880
|$3.242
|$3.538
|$4.436
|Week Ago Avg.
|$2.976
|$3.320
|$3.609
|$4.572
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.401
|$3.747
|$4.036
|$4.994
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.344
|$3.681
|$3.970
|$3.404
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.09
- Costco– Thornton: $2.14
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.14
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.14
- Sinclair– Kersey: $2.19
- Sinclair– Evans: $2.23
- Love’s Travel Stop– Berthoud: $2.24
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.24
- Costco- Superior: $2.26
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.