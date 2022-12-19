DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas this week and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.87, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.14.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.34.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.873 $3.235 $3.523 $4.424 Yesterday Avg. $2.880 $3.242 $3.538 $4.436 Week Ago Avg. $2.976 $3.320 $3.609 $4.572 Month Ago Avg. $3.401 $3.747 $4.036 $4.994 Year Ago Avg. $3.344 $3.681 $3.970 $3.404 AAA gas prices 12/19/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.