DENVER (KDVR) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Christmas this week and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $2.87, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.14.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.34.

Avg./DateRegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$2.873$3.235$3.523$4.424
Yesterday Avg.$2.880$3.242$3.538$4.436
Week Ago Avg.$2.976$3.320$3.609$4.572
Month Ago Avg.$3.401$3.747$4.036$4.994
Year Ago Avg.$3.344$3.681$3.970$3.404
AAA gas prices 12/19/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy:

  1. Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.09
  2. Costco– Thornton: $2.14
  3. QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.14
  4. Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.14
  5. Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.14
  6. Sinclair– Kersey: $2.19
  7. Sinclair– Evans: $2.23
  8. Love’s Travel Stop– Berthoud: $2.24
  9. 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.24
  10. Costco- Superior: $2.26

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.