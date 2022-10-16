DENVER (KDVR) — Millions are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday but travel experts recommend making reservations early for end-of-the-year holidays.

AAA of Colorado told FOX31 that with consumer confidence now at 85%, more people are expected to travel before 2023 compared to the 2021 travel season.

Spokesperson Skyler McKinley told the Problem Solvers that booking prices will increase toward the end of October.

“If you look at the trends, prices always increase after Oct. 20 into Thanksgiving and into the year-end holidays,” he said.

International travel is expected to increase among many who waited for several countries to lift pandemic-related restrictions.

“Folks are going into Europe where the dollar is really strong against the Euro, they are flooding into Japan which has removed most if not all of their COVID restrictions,” McKinley said.

The soaring demand for all types of travel comes amid a decrease in many pandemic-related deals designed to bolster travel during a lag in 2021.

Issac, who frequently travels to Africa told FOX31 that when it comes to airfare deals “some are out there, but not like before.

Mckinley says one rule of thumb applies to those looking for bargains this season, book early.

Plan your trip well in advance, check travel websites for combination deals and set alerts for low fares.

While train travel within Colorado is becoming more popular, McKinley said road trips will remain the top choice for the Thanksgiving holiday.