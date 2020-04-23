Travel along I-70 mountain corridor and Northwest Colorado will be affected due to weather

Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said that motorists should prepare for snow and winter driving conditions on the I-70 mountain corridor and across Northwest Colorado from Thursday night into Friday morning.

CDOT says that motorists should expect five to nine inches of snow at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels and Vail Pass on I-70. Additionally, snow and other winter conditions will affect Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass on US 40.

Travelers should prepare for a lane closure on eastbound I-70 in the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to emergency roadwork.

CDOT crews will remove snow and ice to maintain highway safety.

Two parking areas along US 6 Loveland Pass are closed as well to ensure safe passage for HAZMAT vehicles. For latest road conditions, click here.