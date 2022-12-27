DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado officials are warning travelers of “treacherous” road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to “delay travel if possible.”

Waves of winter weather systems are moving into the state starting Tuesday night and are expected to last through the weekend and New Year’s holiday. The storms will affect travel along throughout western and southern Colorado.

“All mountain passes along the Western Slope” will be affected, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. “Significant snowfall and high winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be limited making travel difficult. Communities along lower-elevation highway corridors will also experience unfavorable travel conditions.”

CDOT warns drivers to check weather and travel resources before getting on the road in Colorado this week, including COtrip, which has the latest information about possible delays and road closures.

Snow forecast in Colorado

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning for most of western Colorado. High wind warnings are also in effect for the Front Range foothills.

While a rain and snow mix is expected in the Denver metro, the major impacts will hit anyone traveling west across Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts heavy snow across the Western Slope and southern mountains, where 6-14 inches of accumulation is likely. Other mountain zones can expect 4-12 inches of snow accumulation this week.