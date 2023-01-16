DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers should expect delays and closures on the roads as another snowstorm hits Colorado, bringing dangerous travel conditions.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urges travelers to pay close attention to conditions before hitting the road. Several inches of snow are expected in the Denver metro, foothills and Eastern Plains.

“Despite some uncertainty in the storm’s speed and track, models still agree northeast Colorado will receive a healthy dose of moisture Tuesday night through Wednesday morning,” CDOT warned in a news release.

White-out conditions possible in some areas

A surge of heavy snow was already moving into southwest Colorado on Monday afternoon and was expected to move over the Continental Divide Tuesday night. The storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow to eastern and northeastern Colorado into Wednesday.

CDOT warned travelers to expect “slick and hazardous conditions in the metro area, particularly during the Wednesday morning commute.” The Eastern Plains could see white-out conditions and safety closures.

Mountain passes also could close over the next few days for avalanche mitigation, CDOT said.

CDOT said all maintenance crews statewide “will be on snow shift” starting 4 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will spread both liquid and solid deicer on state-maintained roads once the snow starts to stick to the pavement.

CDOT will focus first on the most highly-trafficked routes, including Interstates 25, 70, 76, 270 and 225, as well as C-470 and other major routes.

Totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in metro Denver and on the Front Range, with totals of 7-13 inches possible in northeast Colorado. Parts of the mountains could see 7-14 inches of snow.

