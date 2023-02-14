DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers are advised to plan ahead before hitting the road as a snowstorm moves into the Denver metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a winter travel alert.

“Various parts of the state will get hit with snow at different times, which means motorists could encounter rapidly changing weather and road conditions, including blowing snow and poor visibility caused by high winds,” according to CDOT.

Travel alerts for I-25, I-70 corridors

Snow had already arrived in the mountains on Tuesday, with the heaviest accumulation expected in the southern mountains, CDOT said. High country impacts are expected through Thursday.

The winter storm is expected to arrive on the Front Range Tuesday night.

“The hardest hit area will be along the I-25 corridor south of Denver from the Palmer Divide to the southern border,” CDOT said.

High winds are also possible for the Eastern Plains. CDOT said to prepare for a possible closure on Interstate 70 at Airpark Road, east of Denver.

Snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor from Golden to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, and windy conditions will last through late Wednesday. Farther west on I-70, CDOT said as much as an inch per hour could fall, including at Vail Pass.

“Motorists will encounter increased enforcement of lowered speeds on the corridor, including in Glenwood Canyon. Other roadways with winter weather conditions are anticipated to be US 40 Berthoud Pass, CO 82 near Aspen and CO 65 Grand Mesa,” CDOT said.

Drivers are required to have appropriate tires for winter mountain driving and are advised to travel with an emergency kit in case of closures.

“While CDOT crews will be out in force plowing the roads, pavement will be slick. Motorists must take it slow, leave plenty of following distance and stay safely behind plows. Do not pass them!” CDOT warned.

