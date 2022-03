DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire and other agencies are working on a rollover crash blocking both the north and southbound ramps of Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 70.

Denver Fire said a trash truck rolled over and the driver was transported to the hospital but did not give particulars on injuries.

Rollover crash (Photo credit Denver Fire Department)

A large tow truck is working on clearing the roadway and alternate routes are suggested.