DENVER (KDVR) — Among many events and things to do this weekend, trash truck drivers, equipment operators and mechanics from all around the U.S. will compete in Denver.

Trash and recycling truck drivers will maneuver through obstacle courses in a battle to prove who is the “best of the best” behind the wheel, according to a press release from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

It’s called the 2023 SWANA International Road-E-O, hosted by the Denver DOTI in partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America and the Rocky Mountain Chapter SWANA.

Drivers competing this weekend qualified for the international driving competition having placed first or second in their own chapter’s competition.

It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Denver CDL Training and Testing Facility, located at 7198 N. Scottsburg St. Breakfast burritos will be provided and an In-N-Out Burger truck will be there for lunch.

Awards will be presented at a banquet Saturday night.