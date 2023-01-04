AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents of the Rocky Ridge neighborhood haven’t had their trash picked up by Waste Management since December 15.

“You’re putting three weeks together plus Christmas. If you drive through the neighborhood people with bigger families there’s trash everywhere,” said Waste Management customer Christine Beazer.

The trash continues to pile up along the streets, as neighbors make failed attempts to contact the company.

“They disconnect you half the time and I called back four times and finally got through so probably about an hour,” Beazer said.

One neighbor, James Hund, even decided to rent a dumpster to provide some relief.

“I’m not going to waste my energy on worrying about someone else’s problem, I’m just going to go ahead and fix it,” Hund said.

Neighbors have been using the dumpster on Louisiana Street to dispose of their garbage.

In a statement from Waste Management, the company said:

Our services to this neighborhood were delayed due to extreme weather but we will catch up tomorrow. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers patience as we work to safely service the community. Waste Management

The company says services will resume on January 5.