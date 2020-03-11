Trash bag with human remains found on Pueblo riverbank

PUEBLO, Colo. (The Pueblo Chieftain) — A volunteer group has discovered a large trash bag with human remains in southern Colorado near the Arkansas River.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Pueblo Police Department responded to the area Tuesday morning to investigate the discovery by a group cleaning the riverbank.

Authorities say the group alerted a park ranger to the black trash bag found on a steep embankment south of the river’s bike trail.

The Pueblo County coroner removed the remains of a person believed to be an adult.

Police say the remains were “completely decomposed” after exposure to the elements for weeks or months.