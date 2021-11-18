Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks infrastructure bill

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

FOX31 is looking at how this will impact Colorado, which is set to receive $6.2 billion from the bill. This week, Joshua Short caught up with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“You know, the president came in making the case that even in today’s Washington, there are ways to get Democrats and Republicans to bridge those divides and get something done in our democratic system,” Buttigieg said about the recent signing of the bipartisan bill.

The nation remains caught up in a holding pattern, with shipping ports paralyzed and inflation reaching a 30-year-high as the holidays approach.

“I think we’re going to see all-time record highs in terms of retail sales going into the holiday season,” he said about the outlook of the economy because of issues at the nation’s ports.

He added: “Believe it or not, those ports haven’t slowed down. They’re actually processing more goods than ever in history. It’s just that they still can’t keep up with all of the demand for things that that Americans are seeking and purchasing right now.”

Buttigieg said this is all tied to infrastructure.

“This is exactly the kind of thing the infrastructure bill will help us work on so that we have the best ports, the best rails, the best roads and bridges to move those goods across,” Buttigieg said.

Meanwhile, Denver and the surrounding metro area have been underfunded when it comes to its public transportation. The secretary said this will change.

“A lot of the funds that we’re talking about go out through formula to the Colorado Department of Transportation,” he said, adding: “It’s not about the dollars. It’s about what those dollars get you in terms of a better road, a stronger bridge, a more efficient airport, whatever it is you want to invest in. We’re going to watch that very closely over the years ahead.”